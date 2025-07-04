Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Has $107.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 57.9% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $107,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.11 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

