Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.