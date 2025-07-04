SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

