Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inv Vk Mun Tr

In other Inv Vk Mun Tr news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,626. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Mun Tr stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

