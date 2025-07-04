Calamos Advisors LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

