Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,215 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

