First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SDVY opened at $36.43 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

