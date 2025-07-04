Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

