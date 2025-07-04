Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 43,463 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 202.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,631,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

