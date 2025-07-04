Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,617 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises 1.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,094,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,524,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

