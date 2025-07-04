abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $31.79 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

