Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.