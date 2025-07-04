Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTCH
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTCH opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.
Match Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.