Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 7,780 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Relx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RELX stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.