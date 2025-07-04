Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.