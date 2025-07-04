Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of AGCO by 400.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $111.69.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

About AGCO



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

