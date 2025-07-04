Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

