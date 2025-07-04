Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 6,591.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.41 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

