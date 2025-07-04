Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Invests $40.09 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,089,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.1% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0%

SPGI stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.33 and its 200 day moving average is $504.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.