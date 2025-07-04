Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 273,109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.58% of Ormat Technologies worth $67,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,269.94. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $198,320.30. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

