Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,589 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $253,568. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

