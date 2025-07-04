The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.