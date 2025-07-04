44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.4% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

