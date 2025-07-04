Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,578 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $725.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.57. The stock has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.