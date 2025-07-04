Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $517.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.73.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

