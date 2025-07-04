Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $503.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.97. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $422.69 and a 52-week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.