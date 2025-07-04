Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.28 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

