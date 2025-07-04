Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,848 shares of company stock worth $1,548,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

