Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $926.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.