Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lifted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 414,342 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

