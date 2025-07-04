Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

