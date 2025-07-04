MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.