Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.