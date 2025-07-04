T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 919725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.