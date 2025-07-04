Davidson Trust Co. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BDX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

