Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 99,363 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,363 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.