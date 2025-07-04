Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 99,363 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,363 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance
NYSE:MGY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magnolia Oil & Gas
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.