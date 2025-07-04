First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Raised by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after buying an additional 409,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

