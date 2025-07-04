JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

