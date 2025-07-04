Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.77 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.