Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.3% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

