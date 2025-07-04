Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,504 Shares of Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Brainsway worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Brainsway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brainsway by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brainsway by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brainsway by 720.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brainsway ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 million. Brainsway had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Brainsway Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

