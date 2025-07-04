SMART Wealth LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

