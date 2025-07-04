Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.