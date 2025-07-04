Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,053 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Butterfly Network worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 295,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,249,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,485.16. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $144,003.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BFLY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $493.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.46.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

