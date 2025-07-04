Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 307,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

