Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWD. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AB Disruptors ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AB Disruptors ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period.

Get AB Disruptors ETF alerts:

AB Disruptors ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FWD opened at $89.41 on Friday. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $768.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

AB Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.