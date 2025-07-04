IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.