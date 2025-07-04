SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Boosted by Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 6.8% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,425,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 514,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $164.65.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

