Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

