Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:NUE opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

