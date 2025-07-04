NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Bought by Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 80,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Shares of IQSI stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.90. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

